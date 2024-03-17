908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) versus Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Critical Review

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Spectaire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $50.23 million 4.40 -$36.40 million ($1.13) -5.95 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Spectaire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.7% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 908 Devices and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -72.47% -21.09% -17.32% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Volatility and Risk

908 Devices has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Spectaire has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.08%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than 908 Devices.

Summary

908 Devices beats Spectaire on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

