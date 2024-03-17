95,356 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.