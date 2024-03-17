Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

AAN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

