abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.69. 207,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 537,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

