Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

