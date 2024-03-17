Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.