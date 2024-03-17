Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,727 shares of company stock worth $958,455. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

