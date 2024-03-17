ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 124,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.59. ACNB has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

