Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Brendan J. Reidy Sells 9,000 Shares

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

