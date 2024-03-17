ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 10,130 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,301.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

