Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

