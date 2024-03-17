ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

