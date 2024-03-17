Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Earnings Results

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.03 on Friday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

