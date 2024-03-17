Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 161,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 487,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

