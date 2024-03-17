Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

