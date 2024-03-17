Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.86. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

