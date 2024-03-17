Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $660.00. The stock had previously closed at $570.45, but opened at $499.64. BMO Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $498.36, with a volume of 3,572,750 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 13.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.