Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,640,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

