Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

