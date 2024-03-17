AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 57,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 70,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

