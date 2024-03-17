AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
About AEON Financial Service
