AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.