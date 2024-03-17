Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,346.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

