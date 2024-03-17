Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,346.0 days.
Aeroports de Paris Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.
About Aeroports de Paris
