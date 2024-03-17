Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $25.56. 23,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 94,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $547,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.