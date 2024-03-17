AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.