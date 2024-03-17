AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.64 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 107,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 327,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

