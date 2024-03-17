Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at C$75.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.49. The stock has a market cap of C$37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.3114826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

