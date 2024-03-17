Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) & Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) and Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air China and Exchange Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China N/A N/A N/A $0.20 2.56 Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A $0.53 67.91

Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exchange Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.3% of Air China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Exchange Income shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Air China and Exchange Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China N/A N/A N/A Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air China and Exchange Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exchange Income 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exchange Income has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Exchange Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exchange Income is more favorable than Air China.

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Exchange Income pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Air China pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exchange Income pays out 317.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Air China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Exchange Income beats Air China on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China



Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Exchange Income



Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots. This segment provides mission systems design, integration, aircraft modifications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance operations, software development, logistics and in-service support services, as well as engages in engine parts sales, aircraft, and engine leasing; and aircraft management services in Canada, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, and Quebec. The Manufacturing segment provides planning, consultation, delivery, installation, logistical support, removal and washing solutions; and temporary access solutions, as well as involved in selling of mats and rental businesses. It also engages in design, manufacture, and installation of exteriors for residential, retail, and office spaces; and provides window wall system, curtain wall, and railing solutions. This segment manufactures precision parts, components; portable hydronic climate control equipment; stainless steel tanks, vessels, and processing equipment; electrical and control systems, as well as offers wireless and wireline construction and maintenance services. Exchange Income Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

