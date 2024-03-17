Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1,787.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ALB opened at $122.14 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.