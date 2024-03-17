AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.10. 23,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

