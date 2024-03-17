Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BDL Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,297,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Alphabet by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.