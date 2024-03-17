Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Alphabet by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

