Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

