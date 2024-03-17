Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
About Alphawave IP Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.