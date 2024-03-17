ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.27. 8,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

