Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.63 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$971.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.22.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.