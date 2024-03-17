Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$52.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AIF opened at C$50.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 230.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.09.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0799508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

