Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Shares Up 2.4%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 567,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

Featured Articles

