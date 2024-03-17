Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $197.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

