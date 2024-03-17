Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $27,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $19,931,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

