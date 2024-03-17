AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 3,831,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,273,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.35.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $6,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.