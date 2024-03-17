AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

