Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

