Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Price Performance
AMED opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.44.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Stories
