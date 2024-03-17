American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

Shares of ABAT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

