American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Meritage Homes worth $51,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $104.87 and a 12 month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

