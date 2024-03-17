American Century Companies Inc. Buys 104,829 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of LKQ worth $52,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after purchasing an additional 844,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

