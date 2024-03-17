American Century Companies Inc. Buys 286,119 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286,119 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.01% of Popular worth $45,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

