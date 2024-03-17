American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.48% of Arch Resources worth $46,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,546,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

