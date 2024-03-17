American Century Companies Inc. Has $48.12 Million Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.50% of Construction Partners worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

