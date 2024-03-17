American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 217,753 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.36% of CNX Resources worth $48,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

