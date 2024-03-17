American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $55,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $550.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

