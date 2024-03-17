American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.44% of Sanmina worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

