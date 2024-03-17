American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $218.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.